Tough line-out duel awaits Boks, De Jager warns

SA expect a tough duel for line-out supremacy when they face Argentina in a Rugby Championship showdown in Gqeberha on Saturday, lock Lood de Jager says.

With the visitors stung by a 32-12 defeat in the opening Test, De Jager said the Boks would face a strong backlash from Los Pumas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5:05pm).

Saturday’s showdown will be a special one for De Jager because it will be his 50th appearance in the green and gold.

“I think Argentina have exceptional line-out forwards with guys like Guido Petti and Pablo Matera,” De Jager said.

“I think they are underrated and people don’t give them the credit they warrant.

“Argentina are a very good line-out contesting team.

“They are also very physical when it comes to mauls and they like that confrontation, so for us it will be a massive challenge when we play them on Saturday.

“A lot of people think they play with this Argentinian flair and beautiful running game, but they are actually a very tough team and well organised, and they put you under pressure at the set piece.

“They play with passion and physicality, and it will be a tough challenge for us.”

De Jager said he was looking forward to scrumming down with Marvin Orie, who would be making his first start for the Boks.

“Marvin has impressed me with his work rate in training and how he trained on the other side, preparing us for the British and Irish Lions,” he said.

“The standards Marvin keeps in training is really high.

“He is an intelligent guy who understands the line-outs, and he knows his role and what he needs to do.

“I think Marvin will do a good job for us on Saturday.”

De Jager said it was always special when he played at lock for his country.

“If you look at the history of SA rugby, lock has always been one of the best positions and there have been some legends who have played in that jersey.

“At the moment in our squad there are guys who have done well at lock and there is great competition for places.

“So there are always high standards and every time you get selected, it is a massive honour and responsibility.

“You have to go out and perform, and make that jersey proud of what it stands for.”

De Jager said he been part of some highs and lows during his long career.

“I think I have been fortunate enough to be part of the real highs, and unfortunate enough to be part of the real lows as well, in SA rugby over the past few years,” he said.

“I have had a few more injuries than the normal guy, but that is part of the journey.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and you need to adapt and overcome things, and come back stronger.

“Playing in my 50th Test on Saturday is an unbelievable privilege and it goes past so quickly.

“It is an honour to achieve it with a guy like Handre Pollard, with whom I have come a long way.

“We made our first starts together in 2014.”

De Jager had warm words of praise for uncapped lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, who is set to make his first start off the bench for the Boks on Saturday.

“I think it’s great for Nicolaas to be included,” he said.

“He has played in France for a couple of years — Montpellier — and he has done very well there.

“He is one of their key players and he runs the line-out as well.

“It’s been good training with him these past couple of weeks.

“He really works hard at his game and his analysis of the line-out is tops.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

