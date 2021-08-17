Try-scoring machine back for Boks

Mapimpi among 11 changes in team for second Test against Argentina at Bay Stadium

PREMIUM

Springbok try-scoring machine Makazole Mapimpi will be gunning to improve his stunning strike rate of 15 tries in 17 Test outings when he faces Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



After missing out on the opening Test in the double-header, Mapimpi is one of 11 changes to the Bok team that beat Argentina 32-12 at the same venue in the opening game of the Rugby Championship last week...