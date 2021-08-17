Try-scoring machine back for Boks
Mapimpi among 11 changes in team for second Test against Argentina at Bay Stadium
Springbok try-scoring machine Makazole Mapimpi will be gunning to improve his stunning strike rate of 15 tries in 17 Test outings when he faces Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
After missing out on the opening Test in the double-header, Mapimpi is one of 11 changes to the Bok team that beat Argentina 32-12 at the same venue in the opening game of the Rugby Championship last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.