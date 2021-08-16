Rugby

Eastern Cape must develop young talent, says Stick

New Brighton-born coach says wealth of players from top schools to rural areas must be nurtured

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 16 August 2021

Rugby bosses in Gqeberha and East London must prioritise the establishment of efficient development pipelines to nurture a rich pool of emerging talent in the region, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says.

Despite producing many Springboks and having a heritage of strong rugby playing schools, the Eastern Cape has failed to reach its full potential on the national scene...

