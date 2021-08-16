Eastern Cape must develop young talent, says Stick

New Brighton-born coach says wealth of players from top schools to rural areas must be nurtured

Rugby bosses in Gqeberha and East London must prioritise the establishment of efficient development pipelines to nurture a rich pool of emerging talent in the region, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says.



Despite producing many Springboks and having a heritage of strong rugby playing schools, the Eastern Cape has failed to reach its full potential on the national scene...