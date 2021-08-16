Boks expect second Test backlash, says coach

Player welfare paramount in deciding line-up for second clash

PREMIUM

SA expect a fierce backlash from a proud but wounded Argentina team in Saturday’s second Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has warned.



In the first game of a Rugby Championship double header against Los Pumas in Gqeberha, a revamped Bok outfit outscored the visitors by three tries to nil in a 32-12 victory...