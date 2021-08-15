Tough not having fans at stadium — Kolisi

Boks start Rugby Championship with hard-fought win over Pumas in Bay

Though it was amazing to be back in his hometown Gqeberha, it was tough not having fans in the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium to watch the Springboks beat Argentina, captain Siya Kolisi said.



The Boks started their Rugby Championship campaign with a 32-12 win over Los Pumas in a match that was played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 protocols...