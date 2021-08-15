Bok dazzler Fassi a huge talent

Coach predicts bright future for speedster after sensational try in Gqeberha

Springbok back division dazzler Aphelele Fassi is an unbelievable talent who will play many more Tests for his country, SA coach Jacques Nienaber has predicted.



The former Dale College star scored a sensational try for the Boks when they powered their way to a 32-12 win over Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday...