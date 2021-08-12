Potent mix could spell danger for Boks, says Nkosi

Wing is one of the players SA are counting on to unlock tough Argentina defence

A potent mix of athleticism and power in the Argentina ranks will be a dangerous combination for the Springboks to deal with in Saturday’s Test, wing Sbu Nkosi says.



After a series win over the British and Irish Lions, the Boks kick off their Rugby Championship campaign with a tricky opener in Gqeberha on Saturday (kick off 5.05pm)...