Argentina can make magic against Boks, says Nienaber

Planning is everything as SA prepare to face tactically astute Pumas in first Test on Saturday

PREMIUM

A tactically astute Argentina combination have the ability to make magic out of nothing in the opening Test of the Rugby Championship on Saturday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says.



Nienaber has been singing the praises of the South Americans in the build-up to Saturday’s clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5:05pm)...