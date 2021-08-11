Sore bodies will be forgotten, says Bok hooker

Sore bodies and mental fatigue will be pushed to one side when the Springboks hurl themselves into battle against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday, hooker Malcolm Marx says.

After clinching a historic series win over the British and Irish Lions on Saturday, the Boks are back in action against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kick off 5.05pm).

Marx said though the Lions victory had been very special for the Bok squad, their full attention was now focused on making a winning start in the Rugby Championship.

“The Lions series was a great one and it was an amazing feeling for the squad to come out victorious,” he said.

“But I think it is quite important that we now look ahead to the next task.

“So our full focus now is on Argentina at the weekend.

“The Lions win was awesome for the team and the country, but we have to move on.”

Asked if there would be any flatness after the euphoria of the Lions win, Marx said: “It was an unbelievable experience and there are a few sore bodies as there are after every Test.

“Mentally it was a bit draining, but we had not played together before the Lions and Georgia Tests for over a year-and-a-half.

“So for me personally, I am still hungry to keep going.

“So we are looking forward to the week ahead regardless of whether the bodies are sore or whether we are mentally tired.

“For us it is on to the next challenge.”

Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids said the team had prepared for a long campaign in the Rugby Championship.

“Obviously we celebrated our achievement against the Lions on Saturday night,” he said.

“But because of the professionalism of the squad and the preparation we have done before, the focus was quickly shifted on to the next task.

“It was important as coaches that we brought that reality as soon as possible, and we have done that.

“We had earlier given the players an idea of our planning going into this week.

“So we trained full-out on Monday and it will be a normal Test week.

“The players understand the importance of the Rugby Championship, we are the defending champions and we obviously want to be successful.

“We have a bigger squad because we’ve just come from a very tough series and there are a couple of niggles and injuries.

“We want to assess our depth in the Test matches going forward,” Davids said.

Davids hailed powerful prop Trevor Nyakane as a champion after his efforts in the Lions series.

“Trevor Nyakane, for me, is a champion,” Davids said.

“Whatever task is given to him, he always does it with the right attitude, and he always gives 100%, as his performances at tight-head and loose-head have shown.

“Having a player with those assets in a team broadens your depth and gives you much more options.

“We’re very happy with what he achieved and how he assists other players around him.

“Also having a player like Ox Nche, together with Nyakane and Steven Kitshoff, it’s an exciting prospect going forward.”

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, Saturday’s Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be played behind closed doors.

HeraldLIVE