Battle for Bok prop berths is healthy, says Koch
Players poised for chance to take on Argentina in Rugby Championship opener in Gqeberha on Saturday
Healthy competition for prized places in the Springbok front row is forcing players to deliver unbelievable performances to retain their places, prop Vincent Koch says.
Koch is expected to get his chance to shine when he plays off the bench against Argentina in the opening match of the Rugby Championship in Gqeberha on Saturday (kickoff 5.05pm)...
