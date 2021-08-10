Davids happy to be back at old stomping ground
Returning to his old stomping ground in Gqeberha for Saturday’s Test against Argentina is an exciting and special moment, former Southern Kings coach Deon Davids says.
Davids, now a Springbok assistant coach, was in charge at the Gqeberha-based Kings before he parted ways with the team after new owners took over the franchise...
