Boks coach chooses fresh legs for team against Argentina

Player welfare and not disrespect towards Argentina was the reason for naming a radically revamped Springbok team for Saturday’s Test in Gqeberha.

After a nail-baiting win in their previous Test against the British and Irish Lions, the Boks have opted to bring in fresh legs for their opening match in the Rugby Championship.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has made 10 changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.05pm).

Nienaber stressed the changes did not mean the Boks disrespected Argentina, whom he rated as a powerful unit in world rugby.

“With the changes we have made there is absolutely zero disrespect for Argentina,” he said.

“We had an open and honest conversation with the players.

“Argentina, since the World Cup, have played seven Test matches and they have lost only one.

“If you look at the Test matches that they played, it was twice against New Zealand, twice against Australia and twice against Wales, who are the reigning Six Nations champions.

“Our challenge is that we will have big Test matches on five consecutive weekends — the three against the Lions and the two big matches against Argentina.

“Unfortunately, we are in a position where we have to look at player welfare.

“The changes are pretty much more [about] player welfare than anything else.

“Again, I want to reiterate and amplify — no disrespect against Argentina.

“We know it is going to be a really, really tough Test match.”

With Argentina expected to pose a serious physical challenge, the Springbok coach opted for a six-two split of forwards on the bench.

Fiery hooker Joseph Dweba will make his Springbok debut as the Boks look to test their depth after a gruelling Lions series.

The inclusion of Dweba as hooker was one of numerous changes to the match-day squad that won the third and final Test against the Lions on Saturday.

The only players who retained their places in the starting team from the final Test Lions are Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (flank), Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Japer Wiese (No 8) and Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf).

In the pack Ox Nché and Wilco Louw (both props) join forces with Dweba in the front row, replacing Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi.

Kwagga Smith replaces Franco Mostert at blindside flank in a loose trio with Kolisi and Wiese.

Elton Jantjies starts at flyhalf in a halfback pairing with Reinach, replacing Handré Pollard, while Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel will join forces in the midfield in place of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

The other changes in the backline see Damian Willemse replacing Willie le Roux at fullback, while Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi will start at wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi respectively.

“It is a long season, so it’s important that we manage the players well and rotate our squad to ensure everyone gets sufficient game time and rest,” Nienaber said.

“We have a talented squad and we are excited to see some of the players get a chance to show what they can do against a tough Argentinian outfit.”

SA: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nché.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morné Steyn.

