Twelve years later, another Steyn kick clinches series for world champion Boks against Lions

It was a nerve-jangling second half as the Boks clawed their way back into the contest only to see those gains disappear.

Earlier, too, they were up against it.

The problem for the home team was that it was soon apparent that the momentum they were widely tipped to have in their possession from the second Test had evaporated too.

It was a first half in which the Boks were required to absorb an inordinate amount of pressure as the Lions rediscovered the spring in their step from the first Test.

They put down a marker in the first half by taking possession of the ball for extended periods and setting up camp, often deep in Bok territory.

They played with energy and intensity but they would have been disappointed they only held a four-point lead by the time the halftime whistle sounded.

By then they held 67% of the possession and had been in the Bok half 58% of the time.

They succeeded to stunt the Boks in key areas.

The Lions' maul defence was impeccable and they rarely gave an inch.

On a surface that had all the structural integrity of filo pastry the scrum battle was one that had an element of lottery to it. The Lions had a tighter grip initially but the Boks won two crucial penalties from that facet in the first half, one that directly translated into points.

There was no clear dominance that gave the Boks the traction from which to impose their power game.

The Lions lost their principal goal-kicker, Dan Biggar, perhaps ironically just as Handré Pollard was lining up his first attempt at goal.