Boks look ahead to Argentina Tests in Bay

Morne Steyn picked as replacement flyhalf for Saturday's decider against visiting Lions

PREMIUM

Though he has unfinished business with the British and Irish Lions, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has started weighing up his options for the looming Tests against Argentina.



After Saturday’s third Test against the Lions in Cape Town, the Boks will move to Gqeberha for their opening two Tests in the Rugby Championship against Argentina...