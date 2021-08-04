Sharks’ mental approach under review, says coach

There would be a thorough review of the Sharks’ mental approach after they crashed to a surprise home defeat against unfancied Griquas at the weekend, coach Sean Everitt said.

It was a loss that robbed the Sharks of an opportunity to go top of the Carling Currie Cup, and put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

The Durban side’s mettle will be fully tested on when they face the table-topping Bulls at Loftus on Friday (kickoff 7pm).

Despite tries from Mpilo Gumede, Reniel Hugo, Yaw Penxe and Thembelani Bholi, the Sharks were unable to subdue the men from Kimberley.

“This was an extremely disappointing defeat against Griquas,” Everitt said.

“We were at home; we’ve been dying to play at Park for the last few weeks after the cancellation of a couple of games scheduled to be played in Durban.

“But that’s the nature of the game — sport can be cruel.

“One week you’re right up there and get a five-pointer in Bloemfontein against the Cheetahs, and then you come home and put in a disappointing performance.”