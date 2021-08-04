Sharks’ mental approach under review, says coach
Bulls clash looms but Durban side still smarting after weekend defeat by unfancied Griquas
There would be a thorough review of the Sharks’ mental approach after they crashed to a surprise home defeat against unfancied Griquas at the weekend, coach Sean Everitt said.
It was a loss that robbed the Sharks of an opportunity to go top of the Carling Currie Cup, and put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.
The Durban side’s mettle will be fully tested on when they face the table-topping Bulls at Loftus on Friday (kickoff 7pm).
Despite tries from Mpilo Gumede, Reniel Hugo, Yaw Penxe and Thembelani Bholi, the Sharks were unable to subdue the men from Kimberley.
“This was an extremely disappointing defeat against Griquas,” Everitt said.
“We were at home; we’ve been dying to play at Park for the last few weeks after the cancellation of a couple of games scheduled to be played in Durban.
“But that’s the nature of the game — sport can be cruel.
“One week you’re right up there and get a five-pointer in Bloemfontein against the Cheetahs, and then you come home and put in a disappointing performance.”
Griquas defended bravely against a Sharks team that had been hot favourites to win.
“When I say a disappointing performance, I’m talking about all the opportunities we created that we couldn’t finish,” Everitt said.
“So yes, it was extremely disappointing; last week we didn’t have as many but managed to finish them.
“We need to go have a look at ourselves, coaches as well as the players, and see if we could have done any better from a preparation point of view.
“For me, the team prepared well, we knew the plan and the fact that we created opportunities means we were on song, but I think we need to look at our mental approach.
“We can’t have an opposition team getting five yellow cards and we’re unable to convert that pressure.
“When we had ascendancy from a numbers point of view, I hoped we might dominate at the set-piece but we didn’t.
“We had a few opportunities to maul close to the try line but weren’t able to convert them.”
Everitt said his team would shift focus to the next challenge against the Bulls.
“We need to move on, take out the positives from this game and the learnings — and there is always something to learn.
“We need to get back on track as soon as possible,” the coach said.
“This result was disappointing as a team and we don’t want to feel like this again.
“There was no problem with the energy, the boys were up for this game, it was just the mistakes that let us down.
“The log is now quite congested and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us.”
After their win in Durban, Griquas will be keen to consolidate their position on the league table when they face the Lions in Kimberley on Friday.
The log with matches played in brackets is: Bulls 28 (7), Sharks 25 (7), Griquas 24 (7), Pumas 20 (7), Western Province 17 (7), Lions 12 (6), Free State 10 (5).
The weekend fixtures are Friday at 2.30pm: Griquas vs Lions; and 7pm: Bulls vs Sharks.
Saturday at 2.30pm: Western Province vs Cheetahs.
