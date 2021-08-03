No respite for Lions in decider, warns De Jager

Battle’s ‘personal’ for Boks who are out to win for their country

PREMIUM

There will be no respite for the bruised British & Irish Lions when they resume battle against the Springboks in Saturday’s deciding Test, Lood de Jager has warned.



De Jager raised the intensity of an already ferocious clash when he came on from the bench in the second half to help the Boks to a barnstorming 27-9 victory...