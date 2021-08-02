Rome not built in a day, says EP skipper

Inexperienced squad to build on what they’ve learnt

Supporters should remember Rome was not built in a day and that an inexperienced EP Elephants team was still in a developmental phase, skipper Sherwin Slater says.



Slater drew on the medieval French phrase to sum up his team’s Currie Cup First Division campaign in which EP won only two of the six matches they played...