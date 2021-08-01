Rugby

Back to the drawing board for Elephants

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 01 August 2021

The Eastern Province Elephants gave it their best shot when they were beaten 39-23 by the Falcons in their final game of the season, disappointed coach Peter de Villiers said.

The defeat at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan extinguished any hope EP had of forcing their way into the Currie Cup First Division semifinals...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
State busts Milongani millions accused

Most Read