Fuse lit for explosive Bok showdown
Tensions on both sides amid refereeing debate before critical second Test
With a tinderbox of emotions burning below the surface, one provocative move could result in Saturday’s deciding Test between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions exploding like a powder keg.
The fuse was lit earlier this week when SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus ratcheted up tensions between the sides with his social media posts...
