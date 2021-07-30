Fuse lit for explosive Bok showdown

Tensions on both sides amid refereeing debate before critical second Test

With a tinderbox of emotions burning below the surface, one provocative move could result in Saturday’s deciding Test between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions exploding like a powder keg.



The fuse was lit earlier this week when SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus ratcheted up tensions between the sides with his social media posts...