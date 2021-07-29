de Villiers stays cool ahead of crunch EP showdown
EP Elephants head coach Peter de Villiers is keeping a cool head and has distanced himself from the hype surrounding his team’s crunch match again the Falcons at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.