I am not Jaco Johan, I am Johan Erasmus, insists Rassie Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus has strongly dismissed suggestions that he is behind a controversial Twitter account ran by a certain Jaco Johan that has grabbed the headlines during the British and Irish Lions Tour.

The account has analysed key moments that have gone against the Springboks and Erasmus has been replying and retweeting some posts that uploaded high-quality video analysis of incidents where crucial refereeing decisions went against the Springboks in the first Test against the Lions.

In what has been described as mind games by some, and ‘reckless and dangerous’ by others, Erasmus posted a clip from the Lions’ 22-17 victory last weekend where Cheslin Kolbe was tackled by Ali Price as he contested a high ball.

In that moment, the Springbok winger is then picked up from the floor by Mako Vunipola and Erasmus said the Lions prop acted in a “reckless and dangerous” manner after lifting Kolbe off the floor.