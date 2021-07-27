US to host All Blacks in October Test match in Washington

The US men's national rugby team will host the New Zealand All Blacks in Washington for an October Test match designed to grow interest in the sport among Americans in hopes of staging a future Rugby World Cup, organisers said.

The October 23 Test, to be played at the home of the National Football League's Washington Football Team, will be the first time the All Blacks have played in the United States since 2016.

"I know the team is excited about getting to America and particularly going to Washington, DC for the first time," All Blacks Captain Sam Cane said in a news release.

"It will be a historic match with a lot of meaning behind it and we hope that the rugby fans there really get behind the game. We can't wait."

The USA Eagles are coming off their first assembly since 2019 and are looking ahead to a busy fall with qualification for the 2023 France Rugby World Cup in focus.

The October Test match is being billed as the 1874 Cup, which is a reference to the first account of organised rugby being played in the United States.

It is planned as a regular event designed to grow awareness in the sport amongst Americans as the country bids to host the Rugby World Cup in either 2027 or 2031 for the men and 2029 for the women.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Shannon Frizell issued an apology on Tuesday after appearing in court charged with three accounts of assault during an incident at a Dunedin nightclub in May.

The 27-year-old loose forward was accused of two offences of assaulting a woman and one charge of common assault at an appearance at Dunedin District Court.

Frizell did not enter a plea during the hearing and was offered a diversion by the judge as a first time offender before issuing a statement outside the court house.

A diversion allows first time offenders to work with the police to take responsibility for the offence without acquiring a criminal record.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say how very sorry I am for my behaviour during incident in May this year," Frizell said, according to New Zealand media outlets.

"I would especially like to say sorry to the two people involved and for the harm I have caused.

"I let myself and others down and will now try to do everything I can to restore peoples' faith in me.

"I have already put a plan in place with counsellors to help me address the areas I want to work on.

"Once again, I'd like to apologise to the people involved, my friends, family and the wider community."

Frizell was granted bail and ordered not to consume alcohol or contact either victim until his next appearance in September.

Frizell featured in the All Blacks' July Tests against Fiji and was named in their squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup against Australia and the following Rugby Championship.

