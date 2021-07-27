Patience is name of game for EP, says Aslam Abrahams

PREMIUM

Patience and sticking to structures will be key for EP’s Elephants if they want to trample the Falcons and book a berth in the Currie Cup semifinals, Elephants forwards coach Aslam Abrahams says.



EP reignited their faltering Currie Cup campaign when they scored a hard-fought win over the SWD Eagles in their fifth game of the competition at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch last week...