WATCH | This Rassie Erasmus spoof will leave you in stitches

The creator of the viral mockumentary about the Oscar award-winning My Octopus Teacher is back, and will leave you in stitches with a hilarious spoof about the Springbok documentary Chasing the Sun.

Titled Chasing the Bun, the spoof is a story about head coach “Rassie Erasmus” opening a bakery in Springbok.

“You know four years ago this was just a pipe dream. But since then I’ve made my team believe it’s not about them, it’s about the rest of SA. And when people walk through our doors to eat our food, we f*** them up, physically. And that’s a fairytale,” said baking master “Rassie Erasmus”.