Boks pin hopes on Kwagga to tame Lions

Nienaber backs versatile loose forward to rise to challenge

PREMIUM

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is counting on pocket rocket Kwagga Smith to rise to the challenge and fill the void left by injured man mountain Duane Vermeulen in SA’s pack.



Though Smith may not offer the physical presence that Vermeulen does at No 8, he will pose a different kind of threat to the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s first Test at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...