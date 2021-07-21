Wyn Jones to lead British & Irish Lions on Saturday
After making a recovery from a dislocated shoulder that bionic man would have been proud of, Alun Wyn Jones will lead the British & Irish Lions out against the Springboks on Saturday.
When Wyn Jones suffered his injury against Japan at Murrayfield Stadium just 24 days ago, it seemed unlikely he would battle-ready...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.