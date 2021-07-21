No mind games behind early Bok announcement

SA’s finest prepare to face versatile Lions side that have many options available to them

The naming of the Springbok team a day earlier than planned was a practical decision and not part of any mind-game strategy designed to send out a signal of intent to the British and Irish Lions, SA coach Jacques Nienaber says.



Emotions have been running high in the build-up to the Test, with SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Lions coach Warren Gatland at odds over refereeing decisions...