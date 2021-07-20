Boks are boring but effective, says Div
SA uses bigger players to bully and instill fear
EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says the Springboks are effective but boring as the word champions prepare for their opening Test against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.
The former Bok mentor, who masterminded a series win over the Lions in 2009, says there is no growth in SA domestic rugby and fears for the future of the game...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.