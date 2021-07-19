Tensions high ahead of opening Bok Test

Erasmus and Gatland stick heads into hot debate over foul play incidents

Australian referee Nick Berry will be the most watched man on the pitch after a war of words between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions over law interpretations erupted ahead of Saturday’s first Test in Cape Town.



SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Lions head coach Warren Gatland have both stuck their heads into a hot debate over foul play incidents ahead of the opening Test at Cape Town Stadium...