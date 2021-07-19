EP Elephants want to win for Rademan

EP want to pay tribute to late president Andre Rademan by beating the SWD Eagles in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Gqeberha on Friday, skipper Sherwin Slater says.



Rademan, fondly referred to as “Prez” in rugby circles, died last week after a long battle with Covid-19 after an outbreak which laid several EP Elephants players and staff low...