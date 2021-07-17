Bulls stun shadow Bok SA 'A' at Cape Town Stadium

The shadow Springboks made way for squad members on the fringes and judging from this performance many will remain on the margins.

The Bulls continued to flex their considerable muscle as their greater cohesion and attacking prowess carried them to a 17-14 over SA 'A'.

While the Bulls, who delighted with their enterprise and dexterity in the second half, will bask in more glory‚ the Springbok brains trust will have cause for concern over the depth in their squad.

Sure‚ most of the big guns likely to play the British & Irish Lions in the first Test weren't on display here but those who are next in line aren't exactly kicking the door down.

The Bulls may make the counter argument that the match in fact showcased the vast depth of SA rugby.