Just as he did in the tour opener‚ Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg will captain the British & Irish Lions when they take on the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

But the team also features original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones who has made an extraordinarily speedy recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained against Japan.

Second rower Jones will‚ however‚ have to come off the bench for his tour debut.

It is yet to be decided whether he will reclaim the tour captain's armband from Ireland's Conor Murray.

Harlequins flyhalf Marcus Smith will also make his tour debut with Dan Biggar continuing his absence.

Saturday's clash is crucial for players still hoping to stake a claim for selection in the Test team.