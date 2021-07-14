The SA A team due to take on the British & Irish Lions on Wednesday night may in look and feel resemble the Springboks‚ but the home side will not treat the clash at the Cape Town Stadium as a Test.

The first Test is due to take place only on 24 July and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was keen to point to the team's primary objectives on Tuesday.

“For us it is an SA A game. I don't know how the Lions will look at it. The most important thing for us is to get better from when we faced Georgia. There are certain boxes we really want to tick. How we start the game. Against Georgia we didn't start well. We have to chase an 80-minute performance‚” Stick said as he gave a glimpse of the SA A team's goals.

With Covid-19 infections bringing a halt to their on-field preparations last week‚ the team simply have not had the time to get into the match day nitty-gritty.