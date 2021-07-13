SA ‘A’ will not be easy prey for rampant Lions

Visitors set to face a much tougher challenge in Cape Town

After devouring their prey with ease so far, the British and Irish Lions will have a much tougher meal to swallow when they face a strong SA A side in Cape Town on Wednesday (kickoff 8pm).



Runaway wins on the highveld against the SA Lions and the Sharks (two matches) have given the Lions an ideal springboard for the three-match Test series...