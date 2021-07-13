Injured Duane Vermeulen could return for final Bok Test
Venerable warhorses Duane Vermuelen and Alun Wyn Jones could still have vital roles to play in the latter stages of the Springboks versus British and Irish Lions series.
SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says there is an “outside chance” Vermeulen could be available for the third Test against the Lions...
