Boks will be ready for Lions challenge, says Rassie
Rugby director hopeful captain Siya Kolisi will be available for first Test showdown
Though his team’s preparations have been severely disrupted by Covid-19 outbreaks, Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks will be ready and in good shape to face the British and Irish Lions next Saturday.
The SA director of rugby is also hopeful captain Siya Kolisi, one of the players infected by Covid-19, will be available for the first Test showdown at Cape Town Stadium...
