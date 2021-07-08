British & Irish Lions maul Sharks for their second consecutive win

Enforced late changes did little to break the stride of the British & Irish Lions who marched to their second consecutive win on their tour of SA on Wednesday night.

This time they downed the Sharks with a performance that would have satisfied their coaching staff despite the at times disjointed nature of the match. Again vastly superior in thought and execution than their South African opponents, the visitors pretty much set the tone from the outset.

The Sharks, missing nine players who are on national duty, never elevated this clash to the realm of contest.

The match kicked off an hour late and not before the odd cough and sneeze in the Lions' camp presented the organisers a huge headache. A B & I Lions management member returned a positive Covid-19 test and the knock-on effect meant two players and two more management members had to be isolated. Dan Biggar, who was named in the starting line-up, was replaced by Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson made way for Louis Rees-Zammit, while the same applied to Liam Williams who had to stay in allowing Josh Adams to get another start.