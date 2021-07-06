British & Irish Lions keep some of their heavier hitters in reserve for match against Sharks at Ellis Park

The British & Irish Lions will feature three debutants but have kept some of their heavier hitters in reserve for Wednesday's tour match against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Irishman Iain Henderson will captain the team from the second row‚ while tour captain Conor Murray was named among the reserves along with likely Test starters Tadhg Furlong and fullback Stuart Hogg.

Murray and Furlong are likely starters against the Bulls which is considered their toughest match against SA's former Super Rugby entities.

Wales' Josh Navidi and Adam Beard as well as England's Tom Curry make their Lions debuts. Navidi and Curry will form a loose trio with Sam Simmonds, which coach Warren Gatland called “exciting” after his team's opening match win over the Ellis Park-based Lions last Saturday.

The Wales combo of Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar are the half-backs‚ countryman Liam Williams is at full-back‚ while Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe are on the wings.