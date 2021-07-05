Phepsi returns to lead Sharks against Lions tourists

Phepsi Buthelezi has returned from concussion to be part of what the Sharks and former national age group captain will probably remember as one of the biggest games of his career.



The No 8 missed his team’s trip to Cape Town last week because of concussion protocols but travelled to Johannesburg last Friday when the Durbanites went into their bio-bubble ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with the British and Irish Lions tourists at Emirates Airlines Park...