Lions retain Cowan-Dickie in team against Sharks

The British and Irish Lions named Luke Cowan-Dickie in their team for their tour clash with the Sharks on Wednesday despite criticism of his playing at the weekend, seven days after being knocked unconscious in the English Premiership rugby final.



Exeter Chiefs’ Cowan-Dickie was taken off after an hour of their final with Harlequins at Twickenham on June 26...