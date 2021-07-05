Lions retain Cowan-Dickie in team against Sharks
The British and Irish Lions named Luke Cowan-Dickie in their team for their tour clash with the Sharks on Wednesday despite criticism of his playing at the weekend, seven days after being knocked unconscious in the English Premiership rugby final.
Exeter Chiefs’ Cowan-Dickie was taken off after an hour of their final with Harlequins at Twickenham on June 26...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.