Local Lions promise touring Lions a fierce welcome

SA’s Lions are promising a physical and aggressive approach when they play their British and Irish namesakes in the opening match of 2021’s tour at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Johannesburg-based Lions’ coach, Ivan van Rooyen, said it was a unique opportunity for his players.

“It’s a massive honour to be the first side to play against the Lions on tour and it’s our first game against international opponents since March last year.

“We are really excited about it,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us and it’s logical to say that we are going to have a full go.

“If, in a big game like this, you are too conservative or don’t have a brave mindset, you are probably in for a hiding.

“The guys are looking forward to it and are ready physically to go there. The collisions will be nice and aggressive.”

The Lions have left out former Springbok centre Courtnall Skosan, who had been sidelined for several weeks after a Covid-19 contact.

Van Rooyen has also sprung a surprise by picking 20-year-old Junior Springbok flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse over the more experienced Fred Zeilinga.

“The Lions look a mobile team, full of athletes who can move side to side and move you laterally.

“But they are a team that has just arrived this week and are playing at altitude and we see it as a possible opportunity for us,” Van Rooyen added.

The forwards will be looking to put down a marker for their South African tour with a strong display, lock Jonny Hill said.

The Englishman was named in the team for the first match against the Gauteng Lions at Ellis Park, where the touring side are anticipating being put through their paces by the local forwards.

It is the first of eight tour matches, with each expected to see the tourists submitted to a harsh physical examination in the scrums and mauls.

“We’ve spoken about sending a marker out at the set piece within the forwards and then wherever our marker is set, we can just keep building and building on it, right up until the Test matches,” Hill told a news conference on Thursday.

“So, it’s hugely important. They are a country that have won huge games just from their set piece and it’s a thing in these games they are going to target, so we need to target it as well.

“It’s going to be an interesting battle.”

Hill said the Lions were confident they would not be bullied.

“I have no doubts whatsoever we have enough firepower to beat them,” he said.

The 27-year-old said he had already had a taste of SA’s physical approach, playing for Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership.

“There is no secret to the way South Africans play the game.

“I play alongside three or four South African-born lads at Chiefs and I know how they are made up. So, we know what’s coming.”

The Lions can be a side known for their forward strength too.

“We need to take it out of the backs’ hands when it comes down to it,” Hill said.

“We want to give them as much space as possible and to do that we need to be as dominant as possible in the pack.”