Boks come back to life against Georgia at Loftus

The Springboks emerged from their 20-month hibernation with a lazy stretch and gaping yawn before displaying more distinct signs of life to vanquish Georgia 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.



They came from the shadows with 12 players that beat England in the Rugby World Cup final but the cohesion that helped propel them to the title in 2019 was in short supply in the first half hour...