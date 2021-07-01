Div back at helm for EP after Covid ordeal
After being laid low by Covid-19, EP coach Peter de Villiers has recovered and will be back at the helm for the Elephants when they play Boland on Saturday.
EP have lost their opening two Currie Cup First Division matches and badly need a win to get their faltering campaign back on track in Despatch (kickoff 3pm)...
