Rugby

Springboks name strong team to play Georgia

No fans at stadiums but British Lions tour will go ahead, we have to make it work, says SA Rugby

By Mark Gleeson and Nick Said - 30 June 2021

SA named a strong team to take on Georgia on Friday, in their first Test in 20 months since winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The Test is one of two warm-ups for the Springboks ahead of their three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions and new coach Jacques Nienaber named six of the starters from the victory over England in Yokohama, and two more of the players who came off the bench in the 32-12 win...

