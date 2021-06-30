Bok flyhalf Pollard raring to go after serious injury

SA kicking machine named for warm-up Test against Georgia

SA kicking machine Handré Pollard is eagerly anticipating a return to international rugby, having suffered a serious knee injury since winning the World Cup but still not missing a Test for the Springboks.



Flyhalf Pollard, whose boot helped the Springboks to the world title in 2019, is likely to again be a key factor in the Test series against the British and Irish Lions later this month...