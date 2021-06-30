Bok flyhalf Pollard raring to go after serious injury
SA kicking machine named for warm-up Test against Georgia
SA kicking machine Handré Pollard is eagerly anticipating a return to international rugby, having suffered a serious knee injury since winning the World Cup but still not missing a Test for the Springboks.
Flyhalf Pollard, whose boot helped the Springboks to the world title in 2019, is likely to again be a key factor in the Test series against the British and Irish Lions later this month...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.