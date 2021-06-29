Newcomers set to make Bok debuts
Specman and Fassi in starting line-up, Wiese on bench for Test against Georgia
Rosko Specman, Aphelele Fassi and Jasper Wiese are in line to make their Springbok debuts on Friday when the Rugby World Cup champions line up against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in the team’s first Test since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in November 2019.
Cheetahs speedster Specman — who is no stranger to international rugby with an Olympic Games bronze medal and numerous Blitzbok tournament successes to his name — will start on the right wing, while Fassi, who has been in hot form for the Sharks, has been named on the left wing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.