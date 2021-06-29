Newcomers set to make Bok debuts

Specman and Fassi in starting line-up, Wiese on bench for Test against Georgia

Rosko Specman, Aphelele Fassi and Jasper Wiese are in line to make their Springbok debuts on Friday when the Rugby World Cup champions line up against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in the team’s first Test since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in November 2019.



Cheetahs speedster Specman — who is no stranger to international rugby with an Olympic Games bronze medal and numerous Blitzbok tournament successes to his name — will start on the right wing, while Fassi, who has been in hot form for the Sharks, has been named on the left wing...