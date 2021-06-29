Blitzboks to face USA, Kenya and Ireland in Tokyo pool play

South Africa will play the USA, Kenya and Ireland in pool C of the Rugby Sevens event of the Tokyo Olympic Games next month, World Rugby announced earlier on Monday.



South Africa, bronze medallists in Rio in 2016, and the USA have both achieved direct Olympic qualification by finishing in the top four of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in 2019, where the Eagles finished runners-up after reaching the medal podium in seven of the 10 rounds...