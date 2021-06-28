Boks cancel training after three players test positive for Covid-19

The Springboks cancelled a training session on Sunday after three unnamed players tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve on the British & Irish Lions’ departure to the country for a three-Test series in July.

The players had been put into isolation and a decision on further team activities would be taken shortly, SA Rugby said in a statement.

The Boks are scheduled to go into a biosecure environment along with the Lions and are also due to play two Tests against Georgia on July 2 and 9, their first since they lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy in Japan in November 2019.

The British & Irish Lions will play eight games on the tour, starting on Saturday against SA’s Lions.

The three Test matches against the Boks will be played on consecutive Saturdays from July 24.