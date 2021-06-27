Rugby

Elephants stumble against Griffons in Welkom

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 27 June 2021

A depleted EP Elephants rugby team, missing nine players after a coronavirus outbreak, were hammered 41-3 by the Griffons in Welkom on Saturday.

After crashing to a 50-29 defeat in the opening Currie Cup outing against the Leopards last week, EP were again found wanting...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Excitement builds as racers go head to head in national event at Aldo Scribante
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Most Read