Elephants stumble against Griffons in Welkom
A depleted EP Elephants rugby team, missing nine players after a coronavirus outbreak, were hammered 41-3 by the Griffons in Welkom on Saturday.
After crashing to a 50-29 defeat in the opening Currie Cup outing against the Leopards last week, EP were again found wanting...
