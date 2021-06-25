Kwagga is wild card in Bok pack

Loose forward relishes chance to make mark against Lions

PREMIUM

Versatile Kwagga Smith is a wild card in the Springbok pack and SA will place great value on him when they bid to trump Georgia and the British and Irish Lions in upcoming Tests.



Smith says he is not fussed about what number he has on his back, as long as he is on the field wearing the green and gold...