Rugby

Kwagga is wild card in Bok pack

Loose forward relishes chance to make mark against Lions

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 25 June 2021

Versatile Kwagga Smith is a wild card in the Springbok pack and SA will place great value on him when they bid to trump Georgia and the British and Irish Lions in upcoming Tests.

Smith says he is not fussed about what number he has on his back, as long as he is on the field wearing the green and gold...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Excitement builds as racers go head to head in national event at Aldo Scribante
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Most Read